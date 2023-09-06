JOHNSTON – Tri-County Community Action Agency announces the milestone of Joseph DeSantis, the agency’s president and CEO, who celebrated his 50th anniversary of employment with the organization in June 2023. This significant achievement highlights DeSantis’s unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to the agency’s mission of empowering communities and improving lives, a news release states.
According to the news release, since joining Tri-County Community Action Agency in 1973, DeSantis has exemplified exceptional leadership, compassion, and commitment to serving those in need. Starting out as a program director, his passion for helping others combined with a natural ability to lead, and a strong work ethic quickly propelled him into the CEO position in 1980. Through his visionary guidance, the agency has grown to include 16 locations across R.I., expanding its programs and services to positively impact countless individuals and families throughout the region.
Under DeSantis’s leadership, Tri-County Community Action Agency has garnered widespread recognition for its achievements and innovative approaches to community development, and most recently for its Health Equity Zone initiative and Mobile Health program, states the release. The agency, and DeSantis himself, have received numerous accolades and awards, including being named the R.I. Verrazzano Italo-American Man of the Year in 2015, the Washington County Children’s Coalition Special Recognition Community Service Award in 2012, and the South County Community Action Man of the Year Award in 2008.
“Reaching this 50-year milestone is an incredible honor, and I am humbled by the opportunity to have served Tri-County Community Action Agency and our community for all these years,” said DeSantis. “I am grateful for the consistent support of our dedicated staff, board members, partners, and of the people we serve. Together, we have made a meaningful impact in the lives of countless individuals, and I look forward to continuing our important work.”
For more information about Tri-County CAA and its services, visit www.tricountyri.org, or contact the agency at 401-351-2750.
