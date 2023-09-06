JOHNSTON – Tri-County Community Action Agency announces the milestone of Joseph DeSantis, the agency’s president and CEO, who celebrated his 50th anniversary of employment with the organization in June 2023. This significant achievement highlights DeSantis’s unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to the agency’s mission of empowering communities and improving lives, a news release states.

According to the news release, since joining Tri-County Community Action Agency in 1973, DeSantis has exemplified exceptional leadership, compassion, and commitment to serving those in need. Starting out as a program director, his passion for helping others combined with a natural ability to lead, and a strong work ethic quickly propelled him into the CEO position in 1980. Through his visionary guidance, the agency has grown to include 16 locations across R.I., expanding its programs and services to positively impact countless individuals and families throughout the region.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.