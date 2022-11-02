Flag artwork sale will benefit St. James Church Nov 2, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PROVIDENCE – In early November, St. James Church on Fruit Hill Avenue in North Providence will be selling American Flag Artwork for Veterans Day.St. James parishioner Peter Bak says he has fashioned the flags from old picket fences and is selling them to benefit St. James.The flag art sale will be held on Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside the church.The cost is $100. Call 401-286-6369 to order a flag. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sale Artwork Christianity Commerce History Church American Flag Art Peter Bak North Providence × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Zwolenski's former assistant sues over alleged improper comments Plenty of crystal apples still to be found in Smithfield Clifford: Beauregard's abysmal record speaks for itself Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir New Agnes Little Principal looks forward to return to district Latest News Council supports El Centro property purchase, zoning ordinance amendments Pawtucket voters head to the polls to decide remaining races With new restaurants looking to come to NP, council explores more liquor licenses Few races in NP, but issues of schools and marijuana to be decided Large-scale ‘fins’ liven up downtown garage Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Council supports El Centro property purchase, zoning ordinance amendments Pawtucket voters head to the polls to decide remaining races With new restaurants looking to come to NP, council explores more liquor licenses Few races in NP, but issues of schools and marijuana to be decided Large-scale ‘fins’ liven up downtown garage Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business
