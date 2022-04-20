NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence FOPA Lodge 13, the civilian affiliate of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 13, will meet on Sunday, April 24, at 9:30 a.m., at the North Providence Police Station, Municipal Courtroom, 1835 Mineral Spring Ave.
This month’s meeting will feature guest speaker J. David Smith, the director of the E 911 Uniform Emergency Telephone System for Rhode Island, who will speak about the center and the improvements in technology and training programs that all 911 telecommunications receive.
For more information, contact Marybeth Sulkowski at mb37zx@aol.com.
