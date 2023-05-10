NORTH PROVIDENCE – During this year’s Memorial Day Parade, the town of North Providence will honor Private First Class Roger Desjardins as grand marshal in recognition of his service during World War II.
Born in Cumberland in 1925, Desjardins, now 98, has been a North Providence resident for 24 years and says he clearly recalls his time of service with the 43rd Infantry in New Zealand and the Philippines.
He attended basic training at Fort McClellan in Alabama when he was 18 and was then transferred to California to draw combat equipment and be trained as a heavy water-cooled machine gun operator.
“I was scared,” he said.
From there, he traveled by boat to an infantry replacement center in New Caledonia, and was then transferred to Auckland, New Zealand, where he trained for a beach landing in New Guinea.
Once finished in New Zealand, Desjardins said Gen. Douglas MacArthur went back in the Philippines and he followed suit. Desjardins then found himself surrounded by gunfire coming from an artillery gun that was assembled on a mountain, which prompted him and his fellow troops to call for air support.
But when the planes were out of sight, the gunfire started up again while Desjardins was digging up a gun in a foxhole. “So I got on the sound phones and called the captain, and said, we’re getting out of here, they are too close, and he said, no, stay where you are, you’ve got some coverage,” Desjardins recalled.
But at that moment, another shell was fired right outside the foxhole that Desjardins was in.
“It blew both my ear drums out and it got me down the leg, so it was hell,” he said. Desjardins was then kept out of harm’s way for two months until he healed and was eventually discharged in 1946.
“So then I took a break and went home and told my mother, I don’t know what I’m going to do for work, but going to take a break and see what I’m going to do,” he said.
Desjardins then decided to study pipe fitting and plumbing, and was eventually licensed to work for Owens Corning Fiber Glass.
“I’ve been retired for 39 years,” he said. Desjardins also married and has a daughter, as well as a grandson, who is now 37 years old.
When he wasn’t pipe fitting or working as a plumber, which he considered difficult work with a lot of headaches, Desjardins was into bicycling.
“I was in a club for 25 years and over those years, I have logged more than 40,000 miles,” he said. During the summer, Desjardins was averaging 3,000 miles, taking trips from different shopping malls that the club would coordinate. He still owns three bikes and has had as many as 11, which he says he used to repair.
Desjardins is now gearing up for the Memorial Day Parade later this month. This will be his fifth or sixth time attending. He said he is most looking forward to interacting with everyone there.
“I like the people telling us thank you for your service, that’s so nice you know,” he said.
He thanked Mayor Charles Lombardi for choosing him to be grand marshal for the parade.
Desjardins considers the parade a good time to memorialize all the friends that have died and didn’t make it back from combat.
“The morning they fired that artillery shell near our foxhole, my friend was a scout and he came by the foxhole and said, I see you had a close one. Another foot you would have been dead,” Desjardins said. “After he talked to me, he left and they started firing and a shell exploded and got him right in the back of the spine and he died.”
Despite his injuries and the fear he felt during combat, Desjardins finds serving to be a good thing that teaches one discipline even if training is tough.
But when it comes to tough experiences, nothing beats pipe fitting for Desjardins.
“Every time the phone rang, someone had a blocked line or broken valve,” he said. “All the pipes were in the ceiling and we took care of boilers and compressors, all gas lines, and water lines,” he said.
The Memorial Day Parade on May 29 will start at 1 p.m. from the North Providence High School parking lot.
