PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-H 6654A, 2022-S 2083A) sponsored by Rep. William W. O’Brien, District 54, North Providence and Sen. Frank A. Ciccone, District 7, Providence and North Providence, that would protect consumers when utilizing eye care services.
According to a press release, the legislation protects consumers by developing standards and enforcement protocols in regard to eye care services. In particular, the use of online or remote assessment mechanisms to conduct an eye assessment or to generate a prescription for contact lenses or visual aid glasses in Rhode Island is established within the bill.
The legislation states that such assessments are not a replacement of an in-person comprehensive eye health examination, nor can the assessment be used to generate an initial prescription for contact lenses or a follow-up or first renewal of the initial prescription. This type of assessment may only be used if the patient has had an in-person comprehensive eye health examination within the previous 24 months.
The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
