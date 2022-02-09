EAST PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Builders Association announces that Margarita Robledo Guedes, of North Providence, has joined the nonprofit organization. In her new role as a program manager, she will develop and grow the organization’s minority business training initiative.
The training program, part of the Association’s already established Contractor Development Program, will focus on the development of resources, class offerings and credit-driven programs that enable individuals to pursue and establish successful careers as builders and contractors in Rhode Island. Guedes work will specifically focus on Latino and female-based enterprises.
Prior to joining the Rhode Island Builders Association, Guedes worked as outcome broker for the Green & Healthy Homes Initiative in Rhode Island. Her past positions also include director of development at Milenio Latino Training Institute, director of community education at Bristol Community College in Fall River, Mass., as well as positions with the Girl Scouts of Rhode Island and Progresso Latino.
Guedes is a graduate of URI, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in resource development. She also earned a Master of Science degree in higher education administration from Eastern Nazarene College in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.