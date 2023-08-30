It’s nearly post time. As they turn for home at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, let’s see if the chalk (favorite) can pull it off. But is there a favorite?
At the time of this writing, in our heavily Democrat state, eyes turn to our current Lt. Governor as the odds on favorite. Ms. Matos was the first out of the gate to announce and because of her status as a statewide office holder and hailing from a large voting “bloc” in the capital city, she just might be victorious. However, this time she is not sharing the stable with the Governor. She probably would be best suited in a claiming race, but this is a stakes race with the finish line in Washington, D.C. Although a proven winner, her record is debatable, plus current news headlines about her campaign do not put her in a favorable light.
Next, also wearing the silks displaying a donkey (Democrat) is a former representative with name recognition, Aaron Regunberg. Apparently, the tote board indicates there is a hefty amount betting on him to win. Others with hope and also not new to the public are State Sen. Sandra Cano, State Rep. Stephen Casey and state Sen. Ana Quezada. All seem suited to finish in the position of place or show. Additional gates (ballots) are needed for the start that will include rather unknowns such as Don Carlson, Walter Berbrick, Gabe Amo, John Goncalves, and yes, Allen Waters, whew! Are you still with me?
Now to those wearing the Republican badge. Gerry Leonard Jr., who has never won a race, so this is his maiden race. Terri Flynn is the sole Republican who has been in an elected office as a member of the Middletown Town Council.
The independents, who were running as patriotic Americans and wearing red, white, and blue, failed to garner enough signatures.
There are so many potential “dark horses” that betting might just be worth using a dart for your entry. The factors to consider on race day should include the weather and track conditions. On voting day, Nov. 8, 2022, the weather treated the day to lots of fast closers, but only 44 percent of eligible voters bought a ticket. In fact, if not for Mr. McKee, doubts remain the Sabina would be our second in charge with her 51.2 percent final tally.
The all mighty dollar must also be considered. Mr. Regunberg with his name recognition and money in his saddlebags are his strong suits. He definitely would be tough in a match race, but this is not the case with so many contenders. His ideas could slow him down rounding the quarter pole heading for home. The so-called also-rans, will at least be on the ballot forever to be seen by family and friends.
And another important factor, perhaps the most important one, is endorsements with an expected low vote tally to the eventual winner. An endorsement might carry the most weight. With Democrats strongly endorsed by labor, be on the lookout for who is backing whom.
From now to September and then to November will seem like about a mile-long race. Some will feel as if they are in a steeple chase trying to hurdle the opposition volleys, most likely at debate time. Soon, we shall see many impressive resumes, but will that be enough to be swayed for your vote?
