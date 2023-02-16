WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library announces the following programs for school vacation week, Feb. 20-25. All programs are free. Walk-ins are welcome so long as there is space in the room. Contact 401-769-9044 for details.
• Monday, Feb 20, 10 a.m.-noon: Preschool Sensory Exploration Fun. Play with the library’s doll house, play dough, train set, trucks, pom-poms, coloring sheets, beans and dinosaurs, farm house, puzzles and lots more. Geared to ages 2-5 but great for all abilities. Linda Brunetti from the Autism Project will be available to talk with families who want to know more about their services.
• Monday, Feb. 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Kids Paint. The library will provide the paint, brushes, and things to paint. Registration suggested; walk-ins are welcome so long as there is space in the room. The program is appropriate for all ages. Younger kids get washable paints, older kids get acrylics. Adult caregivers remain with children and may paint along with them. Call 401-769-9044, ext. 2 to register.
• Tuesday, Feb. 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Preschool Storytime. Listen to a story as Ms. Chris reads a big book. Then play with puzzles and sensory toys. Make a craft to take home.
• Thursday, Feb. 23, 3-4:30 p.m.: Teens Storytellers Learn to Act Improv Class. Presented by Community Care Alliance, the program is open to middle and high school students. It will feature improv, skits and more. Snacks are provided. Walk-ins are welcome, no need to register. Call Kathleen Lester at 401-744-7620 for more information.
• Thursday, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m.: STEAM Volcano. School-age children invited to visit the library’s volcano science stations and learn about plate tectonics, lava flows, various types of volcanoes and make a mini volcano erupt. Takes place in the large program room.
• Friday, Feb. 24, 3-4:30 p.m.: Teen Time. Open to middle and high school students. Play video games and have snacks with friends.
• Saturday, Feb. 25 2-4 p.m.: Lego Builders Club. Open to ages 5 and up with adult caregiver for safety, as these are the smaller Legos. Creations will be displayed in the library’s window. Walk-ins welcome so long as there is space in the room.
