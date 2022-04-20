NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Holy Name Society of St. Anthony Church will hold its annual May Breakfast on Saturday, May 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. The event will be held in the St. Anthony Church Parish Center, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
The breakfast will feature scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sliced ham, baked beans, breakfast pastries, orange juice, coffee, and tea.
Tickets are $10 per person. Children 10 years old and younger eat for free. Tickets will be sold at the door or by contacting either Paul Capracotta at 401- 724-1035 or John Baxter at 401-258-6602.
