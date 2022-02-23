PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island House of Representatives approved legislation sponsored by state Rep. Arthur Corvese that allows those who file for bankruptcy to keep $500 of their personal savings.
The bill, which now goes to the Rhode Island Senate, is intended to provide some protection for individuals and families experiencing financial difficulties.
“It does not serve the public good to create destitution. People file for bankruptcy because they need relief and protection. That protection should include the ability to keep a small amount of money for personal needs. Five hundred dollars is not much to a creditor, but it is enough to make sure a family has groceries between paychecks or can handle a car repair so they can continue to get to work,” said Corvese in a news release.
The legislation (2022-H 6623) adds $500 in savings or other deposits held in a banking or financial institution to the list of assets, such as a family’s clothing and a limited amount of household furnishings, that are exempt from attachment.
