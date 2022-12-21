AARP Rhode Island State Director Catherine Taylor, left, with Shirley Harris of North Providence, recipient of the AARP R.I. 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Volunteer Community Service Dec. 16, at Kirkbrae Country Club.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shirley Bishop Harris, 72, is the recipient of the 2022 AARP Rhode Island Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Volunteer Community Service. The North Providence resident took home the award last Friday, Dec. 16, at an annual awards luncheon at Kirkbrae Country Club.
“I was absolutely blown away,” Harris said about receiving the award. “Never, ever, ever did I think I would be the recipient of this. I’ve been to the luncheons before and the last few ones on Zoom. It’s such an exciting time and I always admired those people that won, never mind to actually walk in their shoes.”
While volunteering at AARP every week, she has also served as deacon and president at Park Place Congregational Church in Pawtucket for the past several years. She said the two efforts work well together.
“I just want to get out there and do things,” she told The Valley Breeze. “I love helping people.”
Harris says she likes to stay active, and though at almost 73 and believing age is still just a number, “mentally in my mind I forget I’m not 20 anymore.”
She has spent the last 20 years in North Providence but before that she lived in Cumberland and is a native of Guilford, Conn.
Once she retired, Harris said her intent was to catch up on her reading. Then she realized there is always something to read and she knew she wanted to volunteer. While she was reading a bulletin, she saw a little blurb about Rhode Island looking for AARP volunteers for an outreach program, Life Reimagined, which was about life changes and about being retired. She said the timing seemed perfect.
When she arrived in the AARP Rhode Island office for the first time in 2017, the conference room was full of people.
“I knew I belonged there,” she said. “I met people of my own mindset who wanted to help others and enjoyed meeting new people.”
She was invited to be on a small group that visits the Statehouse to talk to the General Assembly about bills relating to the elder population, especially on the cost of prescription drugs. Harris said that particular topic sparked an interest as she was now on expensive prescriptions. They started a petition and met with Congressman David Cicilline and others.
As Harris got more and more involved with volunteering with AARP, COVID hit. She said she was in that age group where she didn’t want to go out in the world during that time.
“We were then introduced to the Zoom platform and had a meeting with admins to extend ourselves to the outside world,” Harris said. “I raised my hand so fast and then I had to learn how to use Zoom.”
She became a part of the Zoom tech team and continues to host monthly AARP Zoom programs including Rhode Island Healthy Cooking with Chef Mary Weaver, Everybody Dance! with Rachael Balaban, AARP’s URI Master Gardeners Series, and Tai Chi/QI Gong with Master Woo.
The online platform has allowed them to reach so many more people, said Harris.
“It’s fun watching states as people enter the programs,” she said. “We have regular viewers from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and everywhere in between. It’s so amazing what AARP can offer people.”
With those Zoom programs, AARP also offers other courses including ones on fraud and safe driving.
“There are so many programs to be involved in and I enjoy this,” she said. “I wanted to be busy. I like being a proponent of AARP and am passionate about it. I keep looking for what else can we do.”
She also gets to be part of awarding grants, including one for the temporary Hope Street bike line in Providence.
There’s nothing she won’t try, said Harris. Despite not being big on calling strangers, she was part of a program during election season to help AARP members register to vote and get their questions answered.
She adds that she wants other people to join and volunteer in the organization.
“It keeps us young and gives us a reason to get up in the morning,” she said.
The Andrus Award is the organization’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.