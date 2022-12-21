Shirley Harris gets the Andrus Award

AARP Rhode Island State Director Catherine Taylor, left, with Shirley Harris of North Providence, recipient of the AARP R.I. 2022 Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Volunteer Community Service Dec. 16, at Kirkbrae Country Club.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shirley Bishop Harris, 72, is the recipient of the 2022 AARP Rhode Island Ethel Percy Andrus Award for Volunteer Community Service. The North Providence resident took home the award last Friday, Dec. 16, at an annual awards luncheon at Kirkbrae Country Club.

“I was absolutely blown away,” Harris said about receiving the award. “Never, ever, ever did I think I would be the recipient of this. I’ve been to the luncheons before and the last few ones on Zoom. It’s such an exciting time and I always admired those people that won, never mind to actually walk in their shoes.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.