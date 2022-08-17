Hardy and Corvese

NORTH PROVIDENCE – In the House District 55 race to represent North Providence, veteran state Rep. Arthur “Doc” Corvese is facing a rare challenge to his seat from fellow Democrat Clara Hardy.

This is a matchup between an incumbent, an eye doctor who says he answers the needs of his constituents in his own way, and a challenger, a social worker who says the incumbent’s way isn’t working for all residents of his district.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.