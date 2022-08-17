NORTH PROVIDENCE – In the House District 55 race to represent North Providence, veteran state Rep. Arthur “Doc” Corvese is facing a rare challenge to his seat from fellow Democrat Clara Hardy.
This is a matchup between an incumbent, an eye doctor who says he answers the needs of his constituents in his own way, and a challenger, a social worker who says the incumbent’s way isn’t working for all residents of his district.
The Sept. 13 election will be a winner-take-all primary, after Republican Jean Jodoin didn’t return the required signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
The newcomer Hardy, a progressive and member of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, says she’s been out canvassing the district since May, working alongside returning Senate District 4 challenger Lenny Cioe to share resources and work together. She told The Breeze she’s received good responses, with many people telling her they want change from the “same old entrenched politicians.”
Many residents want term limits, she said, and they’re telling her that 24 years in office for Corvese is enough. She said Corvese has been in office for so long, he’s become stagnant and has forgotten the needs of the community. People don’t see him around, she said, and he doesn’t send out literature or mailings to let constituents know what he’s up to, and he has no social media presence. Social media, despite its flaws, isn’t optional when it comes to modern communication, Hardy said, but an “evil necessity” of sorts.
Corvese even foregoes Town Hall meetings, said Hardy, choosing instead to represent the district through his connections. He knows a lot of people, went to school with a lot of people, and has lived here his whole life, she said, and they’re “voting for him based on the fact that they know him, not on his policies.”
Corvese this week responded that his lack of activity on social media doesn’t make him unapproachable or inaccessible. He said he receives requests for help all the time, and is always out in the community.
“I’m not one of those people you only see every two years,” he said, telling The Breeze he sees and hears from constituents at church, the grocery market, drug store and gas station. His dedicated phone line is on the state General Assembly website and anyone can call him at any time and he calls them back. He said he also always answers emails, postcards and letters, usually within 24 hours.
“I don’t think it’s a factor with me,” he said. “People have no problem coming to me to ask me to facilitate a problem.”
Corvese said he’s been walking the district and found that people are “extremely pleased with my level of response and responsibility to my district.”
Responding to Hardy’s suggestion that those constituents who aren’t in the representative’s circle don’t have the same opportunity to connect with him on issues, Corvese said again that he has a posted and dedicated landline with an answering machine that constituents routinely use to reach him.
As a social worker, said Hardy, she works closely with those who are most impacted by the state’s lack of adequate action on a higher minimum wage and developing more low-income affordable housing, saying both issues desperately need to be addressed. Some of the most marginalized people are ignored by the government, she said, and one of her primary reasons for running is to make sure those who are marginalized are not ignored and left behind.
She added that she believes many politicians don’t see poor people as voters, so they don’t pay attention to them, but the reason those poor people aren’t voting is because they’re spending so much time struggling to survive.
Corvese voted against the gradual increase of the minimum wage from $12.50 to $15, she said, but even that is not livable, which is why she believes a $19 minimum wage is important given the price of things and inflation.
Corvese said he only voted against the $15 minimum wage because it came up in the middle of a pandemic and there were just too many unknowns and concerns for overburdened small businesses during a “once-in-a-century event,” and if it came up today, he would vote for it.
“Small businesses did not know which way to go,” he said.
He said he would consider a $19 minimum wage “under the right circumstances.”
On affordable housing, Hardy said she’s a strong supporter of social housing, or housing run by municipalities and supported by mixed rents where higher renters pay more than those with lower income. “Public housing is a mess,” she said, and it needs a big overhaul.
Hardy, of 1560 Douglas Ave., said she’s looked into a program in New Jersey where Section 8 money goes toward home ownership, trying to help give people a pathway out of the projects. She added that she’s a supporter of Rhode Island Housing’s Family Self Sufficiency Program, which helps people build income and save money, lifting themselves up. She said she believes there are many things that local housing authorities can do to better lift people out of poverty.
Corvese, of 234 Lexington Ave., said he’s been a strong supporter of affordable housing initiatives, including proposing a successful bill to create an online database to make it easier to find affordable housing.
Other accomplishments, he says, include championing the successful phase-out of the car tax, protections for seniors and nursing home residents, expanded health care coverage and lower prescription drug costs, an additional $10 million for DCYF to protect children, boosting funding for schools, and sponsoring a law addressing EBT fraud.
Corvese said he wants to continue supporting businesses, and believes new taxes being offered by some in the R.I. Political Cooperative will hurt those businesses as the country stares down a likely recession.
He said he would like to see Rhode Island schools get away from “fad” programs and back to the basics of reading, writing, composition, and computation.
On Hardy’s suggestion that term limits are needed for legislators, Corvese said he believes the greatest term limit happens at the ballot box when people get to decide whether a lawmaker stays in their seat or not.
Hardy has been a frequent visitor at North Providence planning and zoning meetings, where she has lobbied for change due to what she sees as poor planning over the years, especially on Mineral Spring Avenue. The commercial Mineral Spring zone should be changed to mixed zoning, she said, allowing development of needed low-income apartments instead of more and more gas stations and fast food restaurants and coffee shops.
“I’d like to look at how zoning and planning boards decide on developments in North Providence,” she said, adding that she would also like to see more “mom and pop” stores than chains such as Starbucks and Chipotle.
Corvese said this week that planning and zoning matters are really more local matters that state lawmakers don’t have authority on. He said he’s not sure low-income housing will fit with the town’s zoning plans for Mineral Spring.
