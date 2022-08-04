NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs. Registration is required. To register online, visit https://nprovlib.org.
• An Indoor Campout will be held today, Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Join the Pajama Story time with a stuffed animal. Participants will read stories and sing songs around the “campfire.” Then they'll leave their stuffy friend to sleep over at the library to be picked up the next day at 11 a.m. A slide show will be shown of their overnight adventures. All ages.
• Rooster Games Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m., for grades 3 to 5. This club meets on the second Tuesday of the month and prepares kids for a trivia game held in the spring. This month’s read is "Katie the Catsitter," by Colleen AF Venable and Stephanie Yue.
• Mystery Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. We will be discussing the book "A Cold Case," by Peter Turnbull. All are welcome.
• End of Summer Reading Party – Fiesta: Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Celebrate with fun games, dancing with DJ Venom and a few surprises.
