Organized retail crime has rattled Rhode Island for years. Who could forget the infamous mafia ring operating out of the Decatur Social Club in 2016 that was found with more than $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise?

The economic ramifications of these crimes have been noticeably detrimental. In 2021 alone, the Retail Industry Leaders Association reported $213,959,136 in stolen merchandise, $47,990,000 tax loss, and 5,044 jobs lost. Unfortunately, organized retail theft operations are rarely isolated to one state. For example, the Middletown Rhode Island Police Department and agencies across New England dismantled a massive crime ring that had been terrorizing Staples stores spanning the East Coast – from Massachusetts, to Rhode Island, to New Hampshire – for over three years.

