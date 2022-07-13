NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library announces the following programs. Registration for these programs is available online at https://nprovlib.org.
• Jedi Training with Rising Sun Jiu-Jitsu: Two programs offered, today, Wednesday, July 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, July 14 from 2 to 3 p.m. Dean Watts from Rising Sun Jiu-Jitsu will be at the library to teach the way of the Jedi!
• Tale-Gating Storytime: held at Governor Notte Park, in the lower lot, Tuesdays at 10:30 am., from June 28 to Aug. 9, for ages up to 5. Lots of songs, movement and stories – all outside.
• Middle School Book Club, grades 6-8, and Rooster Game Book Club, grades 3-5: Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. this will be a special joint book club.
This month’s read is “How to Win a Slime War,” by Mae Respicia. Copies are available at the Circulation Desk.
