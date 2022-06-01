June 1
Serena and Blake Molenda, Happy Birthday! Love, Dziadziu & Basia
June 2
Happy Birthday, Jack Birolini! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
June 3
Bob Fisher, Happy Birthday from all your friends at The Valley Breeze!
June 4
Happy Birthday, Vivian Trutzl! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
June 14
Happy Birthday, Donald J. Trump, sir, Mr. President. From your pal, Dave Borek. I have a lot of memories of your birthday parties on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
June 18
The Valley Breeze wishes Janna Drew a very Happy Birthday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.