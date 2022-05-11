NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Knights of Columbus Dillon Council, 1675 Douglas Ave., will host a roast beef dinner on Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
The menu will include soup, salad, roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert and coffee.
The cost is $25 for adults; $15 for children under 10.
For reservations, call Bob Lynch at 401-524-2674 or email programskofcri92@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 18.
Proceeds will go to the Ukranian Relief Fund through the Knights of Columbus charities.
