NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Knights of Columbus, Dillon Council, 1675 Douglas Ave., will host a combined Christmas party and social night, La Vigilia – The Feast of the Seven Fishes, on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m.
The menu includes calamari, baked cod, crab cakes, rice pilaf, snail salad, baccala salad, roast chicken, smelts, linguine with clam sauce, baked stuffed shrimp, spumoni and coffee.
Entertainment will be provided by DJ Eddie the Fixer. Tickets are $65 per person.
To purchase tickets, contact Peter Del Ponte at 401-353-9800, or Bob Lynch at 401-524-2674, or at programskofcri92@gmail.com by Tuesday, Dec. 14.
