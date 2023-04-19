NORTH PROVIDENCE – Starting on Friday night, April 21, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will install a lane split for both directions of Route 146 at the bridges that carry the highway over Mineral Spring Avenue and Charles Street in North Providence. The lane splits will be in place for approximately six weeks. During that time, RIDOT will continue rehabilitating these two bridges, which includes concrete work, a new median barrier and paving.

There will be one lane on each side of the split. Motorists should reduce their speed through the work zone and expect some delay as drivers become accustomed to the change, states a news release. They should not stop or suddenly change lanes at the split, as this unsafe behavior will cause traffic delays and could lead to a crash. All lanes go through.

