NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library announces the following events.
• Mystery Book Club will meet Tuesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Skull Mantra,” by Eliot Pattison. Registration is required.
• “Gold and Silver: Two Visits to Japan” will be held Thursday, May 5, at 9:30 a.m., is the story of two visits to Japan – one by Don Mellor, a veteran, who served there in Word War II, and the other by his son Tom Mellor, 1972 Olympic Silver Medalist in Sappora. The story of his Olympic team was told in the book “Striking Silver: the Untold Story of America’s Forgotten Hockey Team,” by Tom Caraccioli and Jerry Caraccioli.
• North Providence Library Rooster Games will be held Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. Open to students in grades 3-5 who have read at least three books from the Rhode Island Children’s Book Award books for 2022. The program will include activities and trivia. Registration is required.
• A Spring Book Sale will be held Friday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Browse the selection of books, DVD’s, music CDs and visit the white elephant table. The sale supports the Friends of the Library.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
