NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library announces the following programs.
• Middle School Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m., for grades 6 through 8. This month read is “Twins” by Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright. Copies are available at the Circulation Department. February’s meeting will be held virtually. Register online at nprovlib.org .
• Arts and Crafts for Adults: Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. This month’s craft will be a tissue-dyed silk scarf. All supplies are provided. Registration is required.
• Rock Painting: Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. An adult event; supplies will be provided.
• Tale-gating Storytime: Tuesdays through March 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Notte Park in the lower lot. Join Miss Lynda and Miss Jenny for songs, movement and stories, all outside. Registration is required and masks are encouraged.
A mask must be worn for all in-person programs. To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs for kids, teens and adults, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org .
