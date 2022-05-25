NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library began its summer hours on May 23. The new hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The library will be closed on Saturdays for the summer starting on Saturday, May 28 and will resume Saturday hours on Sept. 10.
Lego Stacks and Stories will be held Thursday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. for students in grades K-2.
The library provides the Legos, the students provide their imagination. Participants spend some time building creations, then share a story about what they’ve made. All creations will be displayed in the Children’s Department for the next week. Registration is required.
The Lighthouse Games will be held on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m., open to students in grades 6-8.
A fun trivia game based on the Rhode Island Middle School Book Award list books for 2022. In order to participate, students have to read at least three books on the list. Registration is required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
