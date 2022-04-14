NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence library announces the following April school vacation programs.
• Mini Art Gallery: This one is not just for the kids; all ages are welcome. Make your own creation on a 4-by-4-inch canvas on Monday, April 18, at 10 a.m. Supplies will be provided. Leave your art on display to be voted on from April 19 to April 22. Prizes awarded for age categories. Registration required.
• Welcome Spring Storytime: Tuesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. We’ll read, sing, do a craft and have lots of springtime fun. All ages, registration required.
• Middle School Book Club: Tuesday, April 19 at 6:30. Students in grades 6-8 are invited to discuss this month’s book, "Superman Smashes the Klan," by Gene Luen Yang. Copies available at the circulation desk. Registration required.
• Rhode Island Bucket Drummers: Wednesday, April 20 at 2 p.m. Two drummers will be at the library to get everyone moving and give kids a chance to test out their skills. Lots of noise and fun for the whole family. Registration required.
• Pajama Storytime: Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. Children up to age 5, with adult, invited to dress in their PJ’s to hear some stories around the “campfire.” Sing camp songs and make a fun craft. Registration required.
• Henna Tattoos & Smoothies: Thursday, April 21 at 2 p.m., for ages 11 and up. Jen Rolfsema from Creative Chica will create henna tattoos with the teens, and everyone will get to make smoothies while waiting their turn. Registration required.
• Mini Golf at the Library: Thursday, April 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. Come see the Children’s Department transformed into a mini-golf course. Compete with your family to see who is the best putter. All are welcome, drop-in.
• Spring Flower Planting: Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. Plant flower seeds to take home and grow. Family program, registration required.
• Craft-a-Palooza: All week, drop in any day in the Children’s Department to use leftover crafts to make something new. The library will provide all the supplies.
• The Rhode Island 39 Club: Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. Join author and historian Marty Podskoch for a talk about his new travel book, "The Rhode Island 39 Club," that encourages people to visit all 39 towns and villages in R.I. All are welcome to attend, registration required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs for kids, teens and adults available, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
