NORTH PROVIDENCE – “Read with Pickle Dog” will be held at the North Providence Library on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. Pickle loves to listen to children as they learn and practice reading. Children will get 10 to 15 minutes each of reading time, and will be taken in turn for the hour that Pickle is here. Geared toward ages 4 and up who are learning to read. Registration is required.
“Sueded Faux Journal Making” class will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Using a fun technique, say staff, paper bags will be used to make journals, along with some interesting and fun paper, and then turned to “suede.” Registration is required.
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Visit www.nprovlib.org for more.
