NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs. Register online at www.nprovlib.org.
April vacation activities:
• Farm Fresh RI – Eating the Rainbow: Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Learn about different healthy foods with this family-friendly interactive program. Includes a food demonstration and tasting. Register online. All ages welcome.
• Teen Volunteer Day: April 11 at 4 p.m. Teens ages 12-18 can get community service hours, have some fun and eat pizza. Register online.
• Library Collaborative Art Project – Peace Sign: Wednesday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. Create a piece of the peace sign to be displayed throughout the library for ALA Library Week, April 19-23. All supplies provided, all ages welcome. Register online.
• Composting for Kids: Thursday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. R.I. Resource and Recovery will help children understand and start their own composting, and learn about the positive impact composting has on the environment. Register online.
• Smile Shop: Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m. The program includes a reading of “The Smile Shop,” by Satoshi Kitamura, and various activities. Register online.
Also coming up at the library:
• SHRI Yoga: Mondays to June 12 at 6 pm. A relaxing yoga for teens and adults. Register for all or one of the classes.
• Meditation with Mary: Thursdays from April 6 through May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Teens and adults can drop in for an hour of meditation.
• Zen with Miss Jen: Saturdays, April 8 & April 15 from 1:30-3 p.m. Jennifer Hockenhull, SEL coordinator for the North Providence School Department, will host this program using the RULER Approach. Register online.
To register for any library program, and see a complete listing of programs and services, visit https://www.nprovlib.org/.
