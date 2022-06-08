NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs.
• Rooster Games for students in grades 3-5 will be held Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m.
This month, Rooster Games will have a “Book Buzz;” be ready to share a book you’ve read and enjoyed recently. Register online.
• Arts and Crafts for Adults will be held Wednesday, June 15.
Two class times are offered: 1:30 and 6 p.m. Register to make a macramé mini plant hanger with air plant. All supplies are provided. Registration is required.
To register online and for a full listing of programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
