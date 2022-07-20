NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs.
• A Family Dance Party will be held Thursday, July 21, from 2 to 3 p.m. Bring the whole family and dance the hour away. All ages; registration required.
• Adults and young adults are invited to learn how to create their own book nook on Tuesday, July 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Create a Harry Potter-type book nook for your own bookshelf. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.
• The Teen Book Club for students in grades 9-12 will meet Tuesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. Read the book, watch the movie, enjoy a snack. Each month, the club will either discuss a book or watch the movie adaptation of a book they’ve read. Registration is required.
• Happy Harry Potter Book Night Magical Journey, will be held Wednesday, July 27, 6-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, July 28, 2 -3:30 p.m. All are welcome to see the library transformed into some of your favorite destinations from the beloved series. Come dressed in your favorite HP attire (optional). Registration is required.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
