NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lincolnwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announced in a press release the appointment of Paul Marois as administrator, and the launch of a chronic kidney disease program directed by Dr. Ankur Shah.
Marois has more than 30 years of experience in health care as a nursing services director, licensed nursing home administrator and clinical leader. Shah is a practicing nephrologist in the Division of Kidney Disease and Hypertension at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
Lincolnwood representatives say the chronic kidney disease program will help patients manage their diagnoses, preserve kidney function and prevent further decline.
In April, Lincolnwood will open a six-chair hemodialysis unit. Additionally, the clinical team offers on-site cardiology rounding, health coaching and dietary management.
Marois received a bachelor’s degree in health care administration and social services from Roger Williams University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in nursing and an MBA from Salve Regina University.
Shah is a fellow of the American Society of Nephrology, the National Kidney Foundation and the American College of Physicians. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Temple University Hospital and held a fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he served as chief fellow and received advanced training in medical education. He received his M.D. from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.