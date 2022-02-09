EAST PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Assisted Living Association held its annual membership meeting on Jan. 21 and welcomed Lynn Dombroski, of North Providence, as a new member of the Board of Directors.
Dombroski is the senior executive director at the Lighthouse at Lincoln. She has earned a master’s degree in health services administration and a bachelor’s degree in nutrition. She is licensed in Rhode Island as both an assisted living and nursing home administrator.
Dombroski has over 24 years of experience working in senior living in various roles and demonstrates strong leadership and commitment to her residents, families, and team.
To learn more about RIALA, visit www.riala.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.