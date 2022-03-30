NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The Rhode Island Bar Association will be providing a legal clinic on Wednesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. An attorney will be available to senior members for a free consultation. All appointments are limited to 15 minutes to provide you with information concerning relatively simple matters. Space is limited. Call the center to schedule an appointment.
• A Reflections program will be held Thursday, March 31, at 11 a.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
Book a trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip.
• Springtime in Rhode Island, Thursday, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trip includes a visit to the largest u-pick tulip farm in New England, an experience with a local glassblower and a visit to a homemade ice cream shop. The cost is $60 per person.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trip includes a visit to the R.I. School of Design art museum, the award-winning steelyard, the WaterFire Arts Center and lunch at CAV in Providence. The cost is $75 per person.
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Trip includes lunch at Quonset “O” Club before boarding a tour boat for a narrated cruise past 10 lighthouses and other famous sights of R.I. The cost is $80 per person.
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Trip includes a delicious lunch at the Castle Hill Inn. Then, sail aboard a classic schooner around Newport harbor and the east passage of Narragansett Bay. The cost is $115 per person.
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy a day on Block Island. Trip includes a round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day. Cost is $95 per person.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
