NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Reiki sessions on Thursday, April 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration required.
• Insight Support Group Tuesday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. For individuals with vision loss. Ages 60-plus. To register, call Rick Andrade at 401-941-3322.
• Vaccines for the Older Adult: Informational lecture provided by URI Pharmacy Outreach, Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Registration is required.
• Rhode Island Legal Services’ “Ask A Lawyer” Wednesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. A presentation on elder law followed by a question and answer period. A representative will have a table in the reception area at 10:30 a.m., with general information. Registration is required for the presentation.
• Free blood pressure screenings Wednesday, April 13, and Monday, April 18, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Complete list of classes at www.mancinicenter.com.
The following trips are offered:
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit R.I. School of Design art museum, The Steelyard, WaterFire Arts Center, and lunch at CAV in Providence. The cost is $75.
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Trip includes lunch at Quonset “O” Club before boarding a tour boat for a narrated cruise past 10 lighthouses and other famous sights of R.I. The cost is $80 per person.
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. includes lunch at Castle Hill Inn. Sail aboard a classic schooner around Newport harbor and the east passage of Narragansett Bay. The cost is $115 per person.
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy a day on Block Island. Trip includes a round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day. Cost is $95 per person.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.