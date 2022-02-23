NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• The Mancini Center offers multiple chair classes to help seniors over 60 rebuild strength and regain mobility, as well as more than 20 fitness and wellness classes. See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• A Reflections program will be held on Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. This program is an opportunity for participants to pause, be quiet and review what is before and inside them.
For more information, visit www.mancinicenter.com .
