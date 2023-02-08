NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A new class, barre fitness, begins Monday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. This exercise program combines slow movements using your own body-weight with the assistance of a ballet barre. Designed for older men and women, this class is for all levels of mobility. Non-slip socks are required for this class.
• Mancini Center recognizes National Wear Red Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14. The event is supported by The American Heart Association and celebrated in conjunction with National Heart Health Month. Across the country, the color red is worn to raise and spread awareness to help eradicate heart disease and stroke in millions of women all over the nation. Visitors are invited to wear their reddest red and help “paint” the Mancini Center red.
• The American Heart Association presents the program Maintaining A Healthy Heart on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. Albert Whitaker, community impact director of The American Heart Association, will visit the center accompanied by an R.I. cardiologist to discuss how to maintain a healthy heart and prevent heart disease. Registration is required. Call the Mancini Center at 401-231-0742.
• Reiki sessions are available to members Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Free blood pressure screenings are available to members Thursday, Feb. 16, 10-11 a.m. No appointments necessary. Walk-ins welcomed.
