NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• An introduction to reiki will be held on Thursday, April 7, at 2 p.m. A demonstration will be held. Registration is required. Call the center at 401-231-0742.
• Let’s Talk Finance will be held Monday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Representatives of Spinnaker Asset Management will explain the sometimes confusing financial markets. Registration is required.
• An Older Adult Pedestrian Safety program will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. Topics include the benefits of walking, how to walk safely and avoid injuries and tips to avoid being struck by vehicles while walking. Registration required.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Wednesday, April 13 and Monday, April 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
• See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
Book a trip with the Mancini Center. Offered to senior members. Payment must be made in full to reserve your trip.
• Springtime in Rhode Island, Thursday, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trip includes a visit to the largest u-pick tulip farm in New England, an experience with a local glassblower and a visit to a homemade ice cream shop. The cost is $60 per person.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Trip includes a visit to the R.I. School of Design art museum, the award-winning steelyard, the WaterFire Arts Center and lunch at CAV in Providence. The cost is $75 per person.
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Trip includes lunch at Quonset “O” Club before boarding a tour boat for a narrated cruise past 10 lighthouses and other famous sights of R.I. The cost is $80 per person.
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Trip includes a delicious lunch at the Castle Hill Inn. Then, sail aboard a classic schooner around Newport harbor and the east passage of Narragansett Bay. The cost is $115 per person.
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy a day on Block Island. Trip includes a round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day. Cost is $95 per person.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
