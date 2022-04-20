NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• Rhode Island Legal Services presents “Ask A Lawyer” today, Wednesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. An attorney will provide senior members with a brief presentation on elder law followed by a question and answer period. A representative will have a table in the reception area at 10:30 a.m. with general information. Registration is required for presentation. Call 401-231-0742.
• A smartphone workshop, provided by Verizon, is offered to members on Friday, April 22. Android phone users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• “Challenges & Solutions,” offered by URI-SNAP Ed is the second session in their four-part series “Eat Smart, Live Strong.” On Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. learn how to overcome challenges and setbacks to maintain desired goals. Enjoy a healthy recipe tasting. Call the center to register for this program.
• Universal Healthcare & Wealth Management presents “Highlighting the Benefits of Financial/Retirement Planning During Financial Literacy Month” on Tuesday, April 26, 1 p.m. Registration is required.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments necessary.
• The Fitness Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required. The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com.
The following trips are offered to members. Payment must be made in full to reserve a spot. Seating is limited.
• Journey Through the Arts, Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Visit R.I. School of Design art museum, The Steelyard, WaterFire Arts Center, and lunch at CAV in Providence. The cost is $75.
• Wine Tasting & Lunch, Thursday, June 30, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Lunch is on your own at the scenic Breakwater restaurant in Stonington, Conn. After lunch, enjoy a private tasting of a variety of wines at Stonington Vineyards. Take home a souvenir tasting glass. $22 per person.
• Lighthouse Cruise, Tuesday, July 12, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Trip includes lunch at Quonset “O” Club before boarding a tour boat for a narrated cruise past 10 lighthouses and other famous sights of R.I. The cost is $80 per person.
• Newport Sail & Lunch at Castle Hill, Wednesday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. includes lunch at Castle Hill Inn. Sail aboard a classic schooner around Newport harbor and the east passage of Narragansett Bay. The cost is $115 per person.
• Beautiful Block Island, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy a day on Block Island. Trip includes a round-trip ferry, island tour and hop on/off shuttle service throughout the day. Cost is $95 per person.
• Day trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
