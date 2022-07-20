NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces its outdoor Summer Concert Series beginning Thursday, July 28 with Ronnie Giorgio. All concerts will be held on Thursday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m.
The center is also offering the following programs.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, July 27, at 1 p.m. for “It’s Not All Downhill From Here” by Terry McMillan.
• The Poker League begins its new 20-week session on Wednesday, July 20. All who are interested may reach out to Eileen Cook, the league facilitator, at 401-369-7068.
• White Cross Pharmacy visits Wednesday, July 20, 9:30-11:30 a.m., to demonstrate its MedPack medication management system.
• Craftastic Class on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. for a decoupage terracotta pot. Bring a 4-inch terracotta pot and decorative napkins. Registration is required.
• Smartphone workshop on Tuesday, July 26. iPhone users will meet at 10 a.m. and Android users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
• Reiki sessions Tuesday, July 26, 1-3 p.m. Call to schedule your private 15-minute appointment.
• The Spiritual Rockstars meet Thursday, July 28, at 1 p.m. Join the once-a-month prayer group led by volunteer Brenda Pannone.
• Grief Support Group meets Thursday, July 28 at 1 p.m.
• Free blood pressure screenings Thursday, July 28, 10-11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: Aug. 20, Yankees vs. Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium; Aug. 24-25, Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, N.Y.; Aug. 27, Martha’s Vineyard; Nov. 11-13, Penn Dutch. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802 for reservation information.
