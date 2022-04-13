NORTH PROVIDENCE – A Comedy Fundraiser, in memory of Jose Graca, will be held Sunday, April 17, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 15 Bassett St., to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show will begin at 6 p.m.
Snacks will be provided. A cash bar will be available. The event will also include raffles, a 50/50 drawing and auctions. Tickets are $20.
To purchase tickets, donate, or sponsor, visit funny4funds.com/events. For more information, email emilyrg434@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.