NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Planning Board will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, March 30, in Town Council Chambers at Town Hall, 2000 Smith Street, to hear from residents on Community Development Block Grants.
The meeting will focus on the CDBG application and proposed activities, which may include housing, economic development, neighborhood revitalization and public facilities activities. Public comments on community development and housing needs and program performance are welcome.
Written comments may also be submitted to CDBG Program, care of the mayor’s office.
