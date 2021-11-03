NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library has announced the following programs:
• Read with Pickle the Read Dog this Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Pickle loves listening to stories, so bring one from home or choose one from the library. The program is geared toward children age 4 and older who are learning or practicing to read. Each participant will have a 10- to 15-minute time slot. Registration is required. For more information, call the children’s department.
• Local Author Series Storytime is every Saturday at 1 p.m. This program is geared toward families with younger children. A different writer will visit each week. Read their picture book, chat, and enjoy a craft project. The author will also have their books available to purchase and have signed. This series will meet next on Nov. 6, with Lauren Cardoso reading “Kind Katie.” On Nov. 13, Brielle Lilygarten will read “Fishy, Fishy,” and Nov. 20, Corey Ann Abreau will read “ABC Affirmations.” Each participant will receive a raffle entry to win a basket full of local goodies each time they participate in the program. Registration is required.
• Rooster Book Club, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m., is a fun group for students in grades 3-5 and meets once per month. The club helps prepare children for the Rooster Games competition held in the spring at all the North Providence public schools and the library. Next Tuesday’s book for discussion will be “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel” by Fluer Bradley. Copies are available at the circulation desk. Registration required.
• Color Me Calm meets Nov. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This is a drop-in adult class. Coloring is a great way to relax, promote mindfulness and allow creativity, say staff. All supplies are provided, but patrons are welcome to bring their own.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, visit www.nprovlib.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.