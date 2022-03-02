NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center, 2 Atlantic Blvd., announces the following programs.
• A new Learn To Crochet class begins on Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. This weekly class is taught with step-by-step instructions. Members of any skill level are welcome to attend. Supplies are included. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
• Create Your Masterpiece is a new class that begins on Tuesday, March 8, 1 p.m. This is a weekly guided instructional acrylic painting class. No experience needed. All materials are provided. Registration is required. Call 401-231-0742.
• A Reflections program is offered on Thursday, March 3, at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Tuesday, March 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
• The fitness center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are required.
• The Billiards Room is open for pool Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See complete list of classes and schedules at www.mancinicenter.com .
• The Mancini Center is offering day trips and short excursions to senior members. Reservations are available for Springtime in Rhode Island, May 5, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. The trip includes a visit to the largest u-pick tulip farm in New England, a bouquet of tulips to take home, lunch on your own at the Coast Guard House, a visit to a local glassblower and homemade ice cream.
• Day Trips and excursions offered through RDC Tours include: May 15, Encore Casino Boston; July 17, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Contact Richard Cece at 401-529-7802.
