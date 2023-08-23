NORTH PROVIDENCE – Marilee Arsenault, executive director for the North Providence Housing Authority announced that the NPHA has been selected by Housing Authority Inc. to receive two national policyholder risk management awards for major safety and security improvements. The HAI Group, based in Cheshire, Conn., is a member-owned insurance carrier dedicated to improved risk management programs and policies for public and affordable housing communities.

The first award to the NPHA was a 2023 Resident Safety Award for prioritizing safety and security of the NPHA residents in the day-to-day management of the authority. It recognizes the best programs pertaining to overall “resident safety and or wellness.” New security projects installed for all NPHA residents included but are not limited to the following, states the release:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.