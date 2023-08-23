NORTH PROVIDENCE – Marilee Arsenault, executive director for the North Providence Housing Authority announced that the NPHA has been selected by Housing Authority Inc. to receive two national policyholder risk management awards for major safety and security improvements. The HAI Group, based in Cheshire, Conn., is a member-owned insurance carrier dedicated to improved risk management programs and policies for public and affordable housing communities.
The first award to the NPHA was a 2023 Resident Safety Award for prioritizing safety and security of the NPHA residents in the day-to-day management of the authority. It recognizes the best programs pertaining to overall “resident safety and or wellness.” New security projects installed for all NPHA residents included but are not limited to the following, states the release:
• New state-of-the-art surveillance system. This new camera system allowed the NPHA 24-hour surveillance of the Authority’s campus. This new security camera system can be viewed on mobile devices 24 hours a day by the management of the NPHA.
• Installed new signage at all NPHA properties and office buildings. The signage is illuminated during the evening hours and is aesthetically pleasing. This new signage will help aid emergency vehicles/personnel who need to service residents in a timely manner during an emergency.
• The installation of new security doors on various apartments throughout the NPHA campus.
The second HAI Group award went to Executive Director Arsenault. The Risk Champion of the Year Award, recognizes a housing agency employee who has “demonstrated an outstanding commitment to risk management.” Arsenault has implemented many security enhancements during her two-year reign as executive director of the NPHA, the news release states. Some of the safety and security programs installed by Arsenault include new security transaction office windows which enhance employee safety while dealing with the residents, vendors, and the public. Arsenault also instituted a staff training on de-escalation and communication skills to assist her staff when dealing with the public. Arsenault also added a physical security guard to the NPHA staff during operational hours of the authority, as well as security patrol to perform drive-through surveillance of the properties to ensure resident safety and to assist law enforcement with any issues that may arise at the NPHA properties, according to the release.
Arsenault will be honored at the HAI Group’s board meeting in Seattle, Wash., on Sept. 21.
