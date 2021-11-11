NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following programs.
• The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.
• Book Art: Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., each month the group creates something by altering or deconstructing a book. This month’s project will be a turkey. The program is open to adults. Registration is required.
• Local Author Series Storytime: Meet a local author every Saturday at 1 p.m. This five-week program is geared toward families with younger children. A different writer will visit each week, read their picture book, chat with the kids, enjoy a craft project. The author will also have their books available to purchase and have signed by the author. This series will meet next on Saturday, Nov. 13, when Brielle Lilygarten will read “Fishy, Fishy,” and on Nov. 20, Corey Ann Abreau will read “ABC Affirmations.”
Each participant will receive a raffle entry to win a basket full of local goodies each time they participate in this program. Registration is required for this program.
• Interactive Harry Potter Movie Night: Saturday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. The library will provide supplies to interact and act out scenes from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” while the group watches the movie. Costumes are encouraged. All ages, registration is required.
• Rock Painting: Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. A drop-in program for adults. All supplies provided.
• Middle School Book Club: Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The group is open to students in grades 6-8. Participants will rate and discuss the chosen book, and sometimes play games. This month’s read is the graphic novel “Snapdragon” by Kat Leyh. Registration is required.
• The library will have a change of hours on Friday, Nov. 19. Open hours will be from noon to 5 p.m. To better serve the community, staff will be attending a workshop.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs for kids, teens and adults, check out the Events Calendar at nprovlib.org . For more information, call 401-353-5600.
