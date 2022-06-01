NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence library has begun its summer hours.
The new hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The library is closed on Saturdays for the summer and will resume Saturday hours on Sept. 10.
The library announces the following programs:
• The Lighthouse Games will be held Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. Students in grades 6-8 are invited for fun trivia games based on the Rhode Island Middle School Book Award list books for 2022. In order to participate, students have had to read at least three books on the list. Registration is required.
• Color me Calm will be held Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Join in for this calming coloring class for adults. All supplies are provided. All are welcome.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet Tuesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. The library will welcome local author D.G. Gillespie to visit the book club. His first book in the series, “Rules to Die By” will be discussed. All are welcome to attend.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
