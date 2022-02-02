NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Library announces the following programs.
• Tale-gating Story Time is held on Tuesdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., through March 8, at Notte Park in the lower lot. The program includes songs, movement and stories, all held outdoors. Registration is required, masks are encouraged.
• Rooster Games Book Club for grades 3 to 5 will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. This month’s book is “Saucy,” by Cynthia Kadohata. This book club will help kids prepare for the Rooster Game competition held in the spring at the library. Copies of the book are held at circulation. For more information, call the Children’s Department at 401-353-5600, ext. 2. Registration is required and is available online.
In accordance with Executive Order 21-116 and local municipal decision, patrons must wear a mask inside the library or show proof of vaccination.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all our programs for kids, teens and adults available, visit the Events Calendar at https://nprovlib.org .
