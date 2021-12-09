NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave., announces the following adult programs.
• Intro to Drawing: A series of basic drawing classes for patrons 18 and older. Meets on Wednesdays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. Materials will be provided, however feel free to bring your own. Registration is required.
• Book Art: Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Each month, adults create a new craft using a book. Books may be folded, taken apart or appearance changed. Registration is required.
• Color Me Calm: Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Adults invited to this drop in coloring program.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs for children, teens and adults, check out the library’s Events Calendar at https://nprovlib.org .
