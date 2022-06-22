NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs:
• A Summer Reading 2022 Kick Off Party: Read Beyond the Beaten Path will be held today Wednesday, June 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Greg Lato, singer/songwriter and author, will be performing his new book and music launch “Everybody Needs Someone.” Jen Rolfsema from Creative Chica will offer face painting. The event will also offer fun and games, and children can sign up for programs offered during the summer months.
• Family Yoga is offered on Thursdays at 10 a.m. from June 23 to Aug. 18. SHRI Yoga Studios will lead this family Yoga class. All ages are welcome; register online.
• Adult and Teen Yoga will be held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 29. SHRI Yoga studios will lead this class for teens 16-plus and adults; all levels are welcome. Registration is required.
• Middle School Makers for students in grades 6-8 will be held on Mondays at 6 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 8. This club is just for middle schoolers. Registration is required.
• Tale-Gating Storytime is offered to ages up to 5 on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., from June 28 to Aug. 9, at Governor Notte Park in the lower lot. Register online at www.nprovlib.org.
• STEAM Club for grades 3-5 will be held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. from June 28 to Aug. 16. The program will alternate between 3D Pen Art and STEM activities. Registration is required.
• Messy Makers is offered on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. from June 29 to Aug. 10. This class for preschoolers to listen to a story and make a messy art project related to the book. Register online.
• Race to the Treasure! Live will be held on two dates; Wednesday, June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 30, 2-3:30 p.m. Bring the entire family to play a life-sized version of the beloved board game in the library. All are welcome.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
