NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following events.
• Eating Local on a budget with R.I. Farm Fresh: Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. R.I. Farm Fresh will lead this discussion on how to incorporate fresh local produce in a budget friendly way. There will be a food demonstration and tasting. All are welcome, registration is required.
• Rock Painting Class for Adults: Tuesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. All supplies are provided. All are welcome.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all our programs for kids, teens and adults available, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
