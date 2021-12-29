NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Avenue, announces the following programs.
The North Providence Library will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 3.
• Craft-A-Palooza: through Dec. 31. Stop by the Children’s Department to make a new craft project from all the leftover craft projects. Use your imagination to make a new creation. All ages, no registration required.
• Noon Year’s Eve Party: Friday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year’s theme is a Luau, Dress in your favorite Hawaiian shirt and ring in the New Year a little early for those who won’t be able to make it all the way until midnight. The program includes singing, dancing, games, crafts and prizes. Activities will be geared towards families with younger children. All ages are welcome, registration is required.
• Color Me Calm: Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Drop in for a relaxing adult program.
• Mystery Book Club: Jan. 4, at 6:30. This month’s book is “Open and Shut,” by David Rosenfelt. All are welcome to attend.
In accordance with Executive Order 21-116 and local municipal decision, patrons must wear a mask inside the library or show proof of vaccination.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs for kids, teens and adults, check out the events calendar online at https://nprovlib.org .
