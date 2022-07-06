NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs.
• Squizzy’s Mystery Adventure: today, Wednesday, July 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, July 7, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Squizzy, the library’s mascot, has gone on vacation and has sent us a mysterious package and letter. Help our library staff and friends figure out what is going on. Register online.
• Lego Stacks and Stories: Thursdays at 6 p.m. from June 30 to Aug. 4 for ages K through grade 2. The library provides the Legos. Tell a story about what you made and display your Lego creation until the next week.
• Adult and Teen Yoga: Monday at 6:30 p.m. from July 11 to Aug. 29, no class on Aug. 15. SHRI Yoga studios will lead this yoga class for teens 16+ and adults, all level are welcome. Registration required.
• Tale-Gating Storytime: held at Governor Notte Park Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. through Aug. 9. Open to ages up to 5. The program includes songs, movement and stories – all outside. Rgister online.
• Jedi Training with Rising Sun Jiu-Jitsu: two programs offered, July 13, 6-7 p.m., and July 14, 2-3 p.m. Join Dean Watts to learn the way of the Jedi. Register online.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of programs, check out the events calendar at https://nprovlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.