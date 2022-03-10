NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs.
Registration is required for all programs unless indicated.
To register online and for a full listing of programs, check out the Events calendar at https://nprovlib.org/.
• Messy Makers: Wednesdays, from March 9 to April 13, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., for preschoolers.
• 3D Pens: Wednesdays from March 9 to April 13, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., grades 3-5. STEM meets art in this super program that allows kids to create using 3D pens.
• LEGO Stacks and Stories. Thursdays starting March 10 to April 14, 6:30 to 7:30pm, for grades K-2. Build with our library Legos and then share the story of what you made.
• Come on in! Storytime: Fridays, March 11 to April 15 at 10:30 am. Preschool to age 5 join in for songs, movement and stories all in person. Siblings welcome.
• Art on the Table: Every Friday and Saturday all day, stop by to make a new craft each week. No registration needed.
• Middle School Makers: Monday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. This is a fun maker programs for middle schoolers, each week will involve all different types of craft and DIY projects.
• Tale-gating Storytime: Tuesday, March 15 to April 12 at 10:30. This program is held outside at Governor Notte Park (lower parking lot). Join us for songs, movement, stories and lots of fun.
• Middle School Book Club: Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m. Join in person to rate and discuss the book “Thirteens,” by Kate Alice Marshall. Copies are available at the Circulation Department.
• Book Art: Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Each month we alter a book by folding or cutting. This month we will be folding a book to make a hedgehog. This is an adult program to socialize and enjoy a craft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.